ESPN Announces Massive TV Ratings For ‘The Last Dance’

When ESPN announced that it was moving the premier of “The Last Dance” up to mid-April due to coronavirus, everyone expected the documentary would put up massive ratings over its five-week span.

Everyone was correct. ESPN released the final ratings for “The Last Dance” a short time ago, and the numbers were tremendous throughout.

Overall, the 10 episodes recounting Michael Jordan’s career and final season with the Chicago Bulls averaged 5.6 million viewers. Those figures only account for original viewers; they don’t include repeat airings or anyone who watched worldwide on Netflix.

Episode 9, the first episode of last night’s two-part final act, was the third-highest rated showing of the project. It averaged 5.9 million viewers, trailing only the documentary’s debut episode (6.3 million) and third episode (6.1 million).

“We are thrilled with the response from fans throughout the run of the series,” said ESPN Executive VP of Content Connor Schell. “The past five Sunday nights have brought fans together providing the type of communal viewing experience traditionally reserved for live sports.

ESPN says the original airings of all ten episodes of #LastDance averaged 5.6 million viewers. That doesn't include repeat airings or those who watched it globally on Netflix. A massive commercial success for all parties.https://t.co/ZkToupAyNz — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 18, 2020

Without question, the fact there are no live viewing options for sports on Sunday night’s right now helped boost the ratings for “The Last Dance.” The series likely would have put up tremendous numbers regardless though.

Overall, ESPN has to be looking at the documentary as nothing but a rousing success.

You can view the full breakdown of ratings from ESPN here.