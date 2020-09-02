ESPN Announces New College Football Role For Booger McFarland

On Wednesday, ESPN announced a new role for former Monday Night Football analyst Booger McFarland.

According to the latest release from ESPN, McFarland is heading back to his roots. The longtime college football analyst will be back on the college football beat for the 2020 season.

ESPN announced he’ll return to college football coverage alongside Kevin Negandhi and Mark Sanchez. The trio will be part of ABC’s studio lineup for its college football coverage this fall.

“Booger McFarland will return to ESPN’s college football coverage this fall, joining host Kevin Negandhi and analyst Mark Sanchez on ABC as part of the studio lineup for the 2020-21 season,” the Worldwide Leader said in a statement.

But that’s not all for McFarland. ESPN also announced Booger will contribute to the network’s NFL shows as well.

Here’s more from the announcement:

Beyond college football, the two-time Super Bowl champion will join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown NFL pregame show, while continuing to contribute to Super Bowl week, the annual NFL Draft presentation, and a variety of ESPN shows like Get Up and SportsCenter.

The trio of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland didn’t work out too well for ESPN. After Witten returned to the NFL, McFarland took a bigger role in the MNF broadcasts.

The pairing never gained steam and ESPN decided on a new team for the 2020 season – Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.