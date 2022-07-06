ESPN Announces New Documentary Honoring Dick Vitale

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN has announced a new documentary, debuting later this month, focused on legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale.

The 80-minute piece, which will premiere July 20 on ESPN+ and July 23 on ESPN, will cover Vitale's life on and off the court, touching on his legacy behind the mic as well as his personal health battles.

Among the big names interviewed for the documentary are Mike Krzyzewski, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Robin Roberts, Chris Berman, John Calipari and Mike Tirico.

Vitale, 83, who has worked for the Worldwide Leader since its advent in 1979, missed the entire 2021-22 season as he recovered from cancer and lesions on his vocal cords.

Thankfully, he has said he intends to be back on the sidelines calling games this winter. Let's hope he can make that goal a reality.

In addition to this upcoming documentary, Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYS this month.