Back in June, ESPN anchor Wendi Nix announced that she would remain with the network. It took a few months, but the Worldwide Leader In Sports has finally revealed its new role for Nix.

Nix spent the last three years as the host of NFL Live. Her time with that show came to an end this year, as ESPN handed Nix’s former role over to Laura Rutledge. The rest of the NFL Live crew will feature Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Keyshawn Johnson.

As for Nix, she’ll have to make the transition over to college football. On Wednesday, ESPN announced that she’ll be the primary host of College Football Live. The network also announced that Nix signed an extension.

“Wendi Nix, who has signed a new ESPN extension, will be the new primary host of College Football Live,” ESPN said in a statement. “No stranger to ESPN’s college football coverage, Nix hosted College Football Live and college football Saturdays on ESPN2 and previously served as a reporter, among her many assignments since joining ESPN in August 2006.”

More good news: @WendiNix_ESPN will be the new primary host of ESPN's College Football Live, and she will continue to be part of our NFL coverage as host of the weekly NFL Rewind show. https://t.co/DDdYCCgguf pic.twitter.com/IYiaMsEUjU — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 2, 2020

Even though Nix is now the new host of College Football Live, she’ll still cover the NFL in some capacity.

Nix will be the host of NFL Rewind, which is a show that recaps all of Sunday’s games.

With football just around the corner, we’ll get to see Nix in her new role at ESPN very soon.

[ESPN Press Room]