ESPN Announces New Weekday TV Show Lineup

For the past two months, the majority of sports fans have felt a sense of emptiness due to the lack of entertainment on television. Luckily for everyone starving for sports content, the drought is about to end.

ESPN has done its best job to provide morning shows on the best-trending topics in sports – albeit there hasn’t been much to talk about for a while. There have been afternoon and late-night lulls for media companies since professional leagues went on hold though.

That will end as soon as next Monday, as ESPN announced a new programming schedule that will feature 11 consecutive hours of “live and quick turnaround original studio programming.”

Fans can now rejoice as Around the Horn, Highly Questionable, Jalen & Jacoby and other ESPN shows will return to the programming schedule on May 11.

Via ESPN Press Room:

“We are thrilled that sports fans will again be able to watch these popular weekday shows on ESPN,” said Ilan Ben-Hanan, senior vice president, programming and acquisitions. “Working closely with our colleagues on innovative new production approaches, we are proud to showcase 11 consecutive hours of new compelling content daily.”

Most of these shows will be produced remotely with the hosts appearing on camera from their respective homes.

Each day on ESPN will finish with a new episode of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. It’ll be a nice way to end each night, especially since he’s one of the best in the business.

Now that sports shows will be back on television very soon, we’ll all patiently wait to see when professional leagues will return to action.