ESPN Makes Decision On College Football Reporter After DUI Arrest

One of ESPN’s up-and-coming college football personalities, Harry Lyles Jr., has been pulled off of this weekend’s edition of College GameDay after being arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles. The details are very troubling.

Lyles has appeared on GameDay, as well as other ESPN programming, including popular debate show Around The Horn, after joining the network in March 2020. He also serves as the sideline reporter for its Thursday night college football games.

GameDay was in Los Angeles last weekend for Oregon’s win over UCLA. On Sunday night, hours after the game, the LAPD tweeted photos of a frightening accident, in which a car rear-ended a police SUV. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The LAPD confirmed to the New York Post that Lyles was the driver of the car. He was released on a $100,000 bond after his arrest. He tested three-times the legal alcohol limit, per the tweet.

Last night, 2 of our officers were stopped at a marked crosswalk as a pedestrian crossed the street. While they were stopped, a vehicle rear ended the back of their car. The driver of that vehicle was nearly 3 x the legal limit and subsequently arrested. pic.twitter.com/1rnBJKxQco — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) October 24, 2021

College GameDay will be in East Lansing for Saturday’s big Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game.

Andrew Marchand of the Post has confirmed that Lyles will not be on hand for the broadcast. “We are aware of the situation and are addressing the matter directly,” an ESPN statement on the situation reads.

Lyles typically hosts the social media edition of College GameDay on Saturday mornings. We’ll see if ESPN has someone filling in that role at 9 a.m. ET when the show begins.

