ESPN Issues Correction To Its Story About Derek Chauvin Trial

ESPN issued a correction on Sunday night to its story about the potential impact of the Derek Chauvin trial verdict on the NBA.

On Sunday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the league is bracing for potential impact of the trial verdict, which could come this week.

The NBA has instructed teams to be vigilant about the impact of a potential verdict this week in the Derek Chauvin trial for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, including the possibility of game postponements, sources told ESPN.

In the story, Wojnarowski noted the shooting of another Black man, Jacob Blake, saying he was “unarmed.”

That line was later called out on social media, notably by Outkick.com.

Front page @espn article by @wojespn falsely claims Jacob Blake was unarmed when he was shot by police. Blake himself has admitted he was armed with a knife. It has been up for hours now. This is an indefensible journalistic error by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/is1nsaWpk9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 18, 2021

ESPN has since updated the line and issued a correction to the story. Here’s the correction:

ESPN incorrectly reported that Jacob Blake was unarmed when he was shot seven times by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police. Blake said in an interview with Good Morning America on Jan. 14, 2021 that he was carrying a small pocket knife, which he said he had initially dropped.

To most fans, ESPN has become less “political” in recent years under the new leadership of Jimmy Pitaro. However, it’s clear that any time the network covers something that isn’t strictly sports focused, the microscope will be harsher, as evidenced with this story.