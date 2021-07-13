The Spun

ESPN Employees React To Stephen A’s Controversial Comments

SiriusXM's "Town Hall" With Clyde Drexler, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins And Stephen A. SmithNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Stephen A. Smith and Isiah Thomas attend SiriusXM's "Town Hall" With Clyde Drexler, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins And Stephen A. Smith at SiriusXM Studio on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Monday was not a good day for Stephen A. Smith, as the highly-paid and highly-visible ESPN personality put his foot in his mouth twice.

Smith generated controversy with his take that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani might not be suited to be the face of baseball because he speaks through an interpreter. The First Take star would eventually apologize for his comments.

“Let me apologize right now,” Smith wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend any community, particularly the Asian Community – and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself. As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should’ve elevated my sensitivities even more. Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it’s on me, and me alone. Ohtani is one of the brightest stars in all of sports. He is making a difference as it pertains to inclusiveness and leadership. I should have embraced that in my comments. Instead, I screwed up.”

That wasn’t Smith’s only issue today, though. He also drew criticism for being dismissive and disrespectful of the Nigeria men’s basketball team when discussing their shocking win over USA men’s basketball on Saturday.

It wasn’t just the general public that called Smith out either. Some of his ESPN colleagues either directly or indirectly expressed their disapproval.

In addition to apologizing on Twitter, Smith said he will address his Ohtani comments on First Take tomorrow. Wonder if he’ll have anything to say about Nigeria as well.

Tune in and find out.


