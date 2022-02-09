After a recent appearance on “First Take,” ESPN is giving Chris “Mad Dog” Russo a regular guest spot on the popular debate show.

Russo will become a rotating member of the show’s lineup starting next week. The SiriusXM radio host made a strong impression when he debated “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith about Barry Bonds’ Hall of Fame candidacy back in January.

Russo, who made his name in sports radio in the New York area as co-host of “Mike and the Mad Dog” with Mike Francesa, is known for his loud and passionate style, making him an interesting fit with Smith.

Most fans seem to think the pairing will either be tremendous together, or have viewers reaching for their ear plus/the remote.

Russo’s first episode as a regular “First Take” contributor will be next Wednesday, February 16.

Whatever his debut will be, it won’t be quiet.