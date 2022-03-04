ESPN, Fox Could Make Blockbuster Joe Buck Trade

Following the close of the 2021 NFL season, the football world learned that ESPN landed Troy Aikman for its Monday Night Football broadcasts.

Not long later, reports suggested that Aikman’s longtime broadcast partner, Joe Buck, could be joining him at ESPN. However, Buck still has a year left on his contract with FOX.

That means ESPN would have to trade for the star play-by-play man. Yes, the rare media trade would have to take place for Buck to call games for ESPN during the 2022 season.

What would an ESPN/Fox trade for Buck look like? Well, insider Jim Miller spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina about what a deal could be.

Here’s what he had to say, via Awful Announcing:

“I mean, look, does Fox want to keep Joe if Joe’s going to be unhappy? No. But do they want to be able to monetize this in myriad ways in order to really get some flesh out of ESPN? Absolutely. And what might that mean? You know, if I’m Fox, I might ask for two or three Big Ten games. You can be as outrageous and greedy and audacious as you can in this situation, because at the end of the day, look, it’s ‘Joe does a great job, and we don’t want to get rid of him. If you guys want to have both of those guys together, then you’re going to have to pay.’”

After paying Troy Aikman over $17 million per year, the Worldwide Leader seems committed to finally establishing a great booth for Monday Night Football.

Would ESPN be willing to give up a few games to ensure it lands Buck before he hits free agency after the 2022 season?

We’ll find out.