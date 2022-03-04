ESPN, Fox Could Make Blockbuster Joe Buck Trade: Fans React

With Troy Aikman already locked into a new deal at ESPN, fans have been wondering what will happen to Joe Buck. With a year left on his contract, Buck would have to be traded if he wanted to leave Fox.

What would an ESPN/Fox trade for Buck look like? Well, insider Jim Miller spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina about what a deal could be.

“You know, if I’m Fox, I might ask for two or three Big Ten games,” Miller said. “You can be as outrageous and greedy and audacious as you can in this situation, because at the end of the day, look, it’s ‘Joe does a great job, and we don’t want to get rid of him. If you guys want to have both of those guys together, then you’re going to have to pay.’”

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. They love the idea of a trade.

“Get ready for more Big Noon Kickoffs if this happens,” one fan said.

Get ready for more Big Noon Kickoffs if this happens. https://t.co/Y5hA809Gh0 — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) March 4, 2022

“If Buck leaves the main thing it will do, IMO, is expose the lack of depth in Fox’s NFL PBP lineup,” another person said.

If Buck leaves the main thing it will do, IMO, is expose the lack of depth in Fox's NFL PBP lineup. https://t.co/BSEVrvpu0t — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) March 3, 2022

One fan said trading for Buck is a “no-brainer” if all ESPN has to give up is a few football games.

“I’m not a Joe Buck fan but if you can trade some Northwestern- Rutgers football games to get him for MNF that’s a no-brainer,” the fan said.

I'm not a Joe Buck fan but if you can trade some Northwestern- Rutgers football games to get him for MNF that's a no-brainer https://t.co/G7XbnfbsQA — Kevin Wall (@kwallcuse) March 3, 2022

Should ESPN trade for Buck?