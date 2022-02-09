ESPN Is Debuting A Historic Broadcast Wednesday Night

ESPN is going to be broadcasting tonight’s NBA tilt between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz. But it’s going to be a historic production for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that today’s production will be the first nationally televised NBA game with women at the helm on both production and operation. Beth Mowins will be doing the play-by-by, Doris Burke will serve as analyst and Lisa Salters will be the reporter for the game.

“In total, 33 women who are ESPN staff and personnel will occupy the pivotal roles on site in Salt Lake City, Utah and in the control room at ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus. These key behind-the-scenes roles include coordinating producer, producer, director, graphics producer, operations manager and technical director,” ESPN said in a statement.

ESPN coordinating producer Sara Gaiero highlighted the privilege of getting to work with pioneers of broadcasting. She said she expects tonight’s game to “document an NBA game at the highest level.”

“To work alongside these women and see the depth of talent we have in a variety of roles on this NBA property is incredibly rewarding. Each of these women make regular, valuable contributions to our NBA productions. I am so excited to watch them do what they do best – document an NBA game at the highest level.”

Beth Mowins made history in 2017 when she became the first woman to call a Monday Night Football game.

Doris Burke was the first woman to serve as a game analyst for the NBA Finals, doing so in 2020.

Salters is the longest-tenured sideline reporter in Monday Night Football history. She is also the reporter for the NBA Finals on ABC.