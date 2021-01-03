ESPN Is Reportedly Bringing Back An Old Show

A bunch of changes are coming to ESPN in 2021. But while some beloved personalities are leaving, one show that fans haven’t seen in ages could be coming back.

According to Outkick, ESPN will be re-launching SportsNation on their ESPN+ platform. Per the report, Taylor Twellman, Ashley Brewer and Treavor Scales will serve as hosts for the iconic show.

SportsNation ran from 2009 to 2018, and was focused on material that fans voted for online. Polls, tweets, and internet videos dotted the show, which was marketed to teenagers and young adults. Among the hosts of SportsNation were Colin Cowherd, Max Kellerman, Michelle Beadle and Cari Champion.

ESPN decided to axe the show in 2018, giving its slot to High Noon with Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre in 2018. But High Noon didn’t last too long, and was canceled after less than two years.

Per the Outkick report, SportsNation will make its return this January, just over two years after its cancellation.

Media report: Here are the details on ESPN bringing back @SportsNation on ESPN+, via OutKick's @burackbobby_.https://t.co/kPgRIvLLJF — OutKick (@Outkick) January 3, 2021

But the news isn’t all good at ESPN. The Worldwide Leader in Sports just said goodbye to beloved personalities Mike Golic and Tom Rinaldi.

Even more controversially, the network is set to part ways with Dan Le Batard after a decade hosting Highly Questionable. Le Batard’s final appearance on ESPN is slated for Monday, January 4.

But ESPN is moving quickly to fill the gaps in their content.

Will you be tuning into the new SportsNation?