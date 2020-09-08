ESPN Is Reportedly Changing Its ‘Monday Night Football’ Song

The 2020 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday night with a contest against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

The action continues with a full slate of Sunday games and two more on Monday night. When ESPN’s Monday Night Football games officially kick off, there will be a major change to the show.

According to a report from John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, ESPN won’t be using its traditional song. Fans of Hank Williams Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” will be disappointed.

According to the report, ESPN didn’t think the song would play well when considering NFL stadiums will remain largely vacant this fall.

The Worldwide Leader will reportedly turn to Little Richard for its new intro.

From the report:

ESPN instead will use the Little Richard song “Rip It Up,” with modern-day instrumentals from a Virginia-based band called Butcher Brown combined with Little Richard’s voice. The open will not show the musicians on-screen; the sound track will be put over game-specific highlights. The singer died earlier this year. ESPN worked with Little Richard’s estate and his label, Concord Records, to come up with the music for the open.

The intro song won’t be the only thing changing when Monday Night Football makes its debut in just a few days. ESPN announced Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will team up on the broadcast.

The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m. ET followed by the Denver Broncos vs. the Tennessee Titans at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.