Report: ESPN Decides On New Roles For Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland

Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not be back with Monday Night Football. The move has been speculated for weeks, and today multiple reports have confirmed that ESPN is making the move.

The pair will be sticking with the Worldwide Leader, as it explores new options for MNF. That is good news for fans of Tessitore’s college football. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, he is returning to the CFB booth, where he became a fan favorite for years before getting a shot to call the NFL.

“If Levy becomes the new voice of Monday Night Football it would open up the spot for Tessitore to return to college football,” he writes. That could be expanded from his previous CFB experience as well. Marchand says Tessitore could call one of the two College Football Playoff games, though that would mean bumping either Chris Fowler or Sean McDonough, which seems unlikely.

He also reports that Tessitore will continue to call boxing for ESPN. He also continues as a commentator on Holey Moley, an ABC mini-golf themed game show. We’ll see just how large his new college football role winds up being.

As for McFarland, he’s set to return to the studio analyst role, something he’s been doing on top of MNF, with spots on Get Up and other shows. He could wind up effectively trading jobs with another ESPN personality.

Two current studio analysts, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky and front office insider Louis Riddick, are among the favorites for the color analyst spot.

Pat McAfee has also been named as an option, and Marchand mentions Brian Griese as well. He says that Kurt Warner and Nate Burleson may also gain consideration if ESPN goes outside of the company to make a hire, and the wild cards could be the Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit college football A-Team. ESPN might be cutting off its nose to spite its face by moving its top college football team in a desperation attempt to shore up Monday Night Football.

