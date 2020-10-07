The Spun

Massive Layoffs Could Reportedly Be Coming To ESPN

A general photo of ESPN's set.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN is preparing to lay off several hundred employees in the coming weeks, according to multiple reports.

The axe is likely to fall mostly on off-air, behind the camera personnel, but could also affect some on-air talent as well, Front Office Sports and Outkick the Coverage wrote this afternoon. The cost-cutting is a byproduct of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The network may also ask its highest-earning talent and executives to take a reduction in salary,” Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy said. “The goal is to potentially cut tens of millions in salary, said sources.”

ESPN has already undergone multiple rounds of layoffs in recent years. In 2015, the company slashed over 300 jobs, mostly behind-the-scenes workers.

However, in 2017, the network laid off over one hundred writers, reporters and on-air radio and television personalities, including several high-profile names. Danny Kanell, Trent Dilfer, Jay Crawford, Jaymee Sire, Andy Katz, Britt McHenry and Jane McManus were some of those let go.

ESPN reportedly employs 4,000 people at its headquarters in Bristol, Conn., and 6,500 worldwide.

Obviously, we’re hoping the layoffs will be minimal, but early indications are things could get ugly at the Worldwide Leader.


