ESPN Reporter Has Telling Comment Amid Company Layoff News

ESPN is going through another round of layoffs today, reportedly dismissing 300 employees and leaving another 200 positions unfilled.

Remote production is set to be hit especially hard, according to reports. The company notified employees of the layoffs via memo earlier today.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had been deeply engaged in strategizing how best to position ESPN for future success amidst tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports,” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in the memo, via Sports Business Journal. “The pandemic’s significant impact on our business clearly accelerated those forward-looking discussions.”

As the day has unfolded, we’ve seen multiple current and former ESPN employees react to the layoffs publicly. Like veteran reporter T.J. Quinn, they’re not happy.

“This is one of those days where the best thing I’ll accomplish is not saying something that could get me fired,” Quin tweeted this afternoon.

This is one of those days where the best thing I’ll accomplish is not saying something that could get me fired. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) November 5, 2020

Longtime ESPN journalist Bob Ley, who retired from the Worldwide Leader in 2019, put his former employer on blast via Twitter.

“Trying to remain objective and unemotional as I learn of the ESPN team members laid off today,” Ley wrote. “Not possible. Not as I see countless decades of journalistic experience, and expertise jettisoned. Just when we need it most. Enjoy the DIS stock price and your NFL football.”

Trying to remain objective and unemotional as I learn of the @espn team members laid off today. Not possible. Not as I see countless decades of journalistic experience, and expertise jettisoned. Just when we need it most. Enjoy the DIS stock price and your NFL football. — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) November 5, 2020

This is not the first round of ESPN layoffs we’ve seen in recent years. However, no matter how many times it happens, it is always painful seeing people lose their jobs.

Best of luck to all of those who have been let go.