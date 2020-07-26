ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Made Surprising ‘Admission’ This Morning

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is a veteran morning radio and television host. Surely, the 52-year-old New York native drinks a lot of coffee.

Surprisingly, though, Greenberg made a notable coffee “admission” on Sunday morning.

The longtime Mike & Mike and Get Up! host revealed that he’s never had iced coffee – until today, that is.

We’re not sure why Greenberg waited 52 years to enjoy iced coffee, but he appears to be a big fan of it now.

“Have to make an admission. I never in my life drank iced coffee. Not once. Until today. It is so hot I had to try it. And, much as it kills me to say, it was delicious. Absolutely loved it. So, I’m one of those people now,” Greenberg said.

Summer is certainly iced coffee season, but it’s gotten popular enough that many will have it year-round.

“I never drink hot coffee. Regardless of the outdoor temp. Iced coffee 365,” one fan wrote in response to Greenberg.

“I’m with you! I drink iced coffee every day of the year!!” another fan added.

Perhaps Greenberg will start drinking more iced coffee now that his day is getting busier. He’s adding an afternoon radio show later this year.

The veteran ESPN host’s new show will air daily from noon to 2 p.m. E.T. The new show will debut on Aug. 17.