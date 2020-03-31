How Many People Watched ESPN’s Rams-Chiefs Replay

The 2018 ESPN Monday Night Football clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams was quite the spectacle. The showdown between the 2018-19 NFC Champions and 2019-20 Super Bowl Champions ended as a 54-51 shootout victory for Jared Goff and the home Rams.

The game is one of the best we’ve seen in recent regular seasons, especially if you love offensive football. The two teams went back and forth all game long, with four fourth-quarter lead changes. The teams totaled 1,001 yards on the game. It was the first NFL game in which both teams topped 50 points.

Right now, people are pretty starved for sports on television. ESPN has been airing its daily talk and debate shows, but the network has had to get creative at night with no NBA or MLB on the horizon. Last night, they re-aired the classic Monday Night game, and they should be pretty happy with the results.

437,000 viewers tuned in, according to Sports Business Journal‘s John Ourand. That obviously isn’t a great number for a live game, but for a re-air, I imagine they’ll take it. For reference, he showed that it outrated one of ESPN’s most popular daily shows, First Take.

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" re-air of the Chiefs-Rams drew 437,000 viewers last night. ESPN's "First Take" averaged 429,000 viewers. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 31, 2020

The original broadcast of this game reached over 7 million viewers, and did an impressive 11.3 rating, which was the best for the Monday Night Football slot since 2014.

We’ll probably see more things like this by ESPN and other networks, if they have similar great games available for broadcast.

This hasn’t been an easy time for any sport fan, but getting to relive thrillers like this certainly helps a bit.