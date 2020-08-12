In late July, ESPN made a final decision on who will be in the booth for Monday Night Football when the 2020 NFL season kicks off.

After a failed experiment with Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore in the booth, the Worldwide Leader needed a new team. Following a months-long search, the network landed on the trio of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

ESPN made a run at several notable current and former NFL quarterbacks as well. The Worldwide Leader offered a sizable deal to Tony Romo, tried to lure Peyton Manning and even spoke with Drew Brees and Philip Rivers.

Brees and Rivers decided to stick with the NFL, while Romo chose CBS’ ludicrous offer and Manning opted to remain a free agent.

After striking out on all four of those quarterbacks, ESPN reportedly reached out to a current NFL head coach. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the network spoke with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

From the report:

ESPN talked to Rams coach Sean McVay about being a “Monday Night Football” analyst, sources told The Post. ESPN executives think McVay could be a standout in the booth, somewhat like Jon Gruden. McVay is just 34, has already been to a Super Bowl and is under contract, but a conversation was had.

It’s not surprising to see McVay garner interest from a major network. He’s proven to be a media darling in his short time as a head coach and often goes viral for his ridiculous memory.

Obviously, McVay opted to remain as the head coach of the Rams. He’s only 34 years old, but he has mentioned burnout is a real worry for him.

Thankfully for Rams fans, he hasn’t reached that point yet.