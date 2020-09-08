ESPN Announces New Location For ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’

The ongoing public health crisis has necessitated some stark changes to television production, especially when it comes to sports shows. ESPN has made a change for its two main NFL programs, Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown.

Sam Ponder replaced Chris Berman as the host of Sunday NFL Countdown in 2017, after a long tenure working college football broadcasts and College GameDay. That same year, Kolber, a popular longtime ESPN personality, took over Berman’s hosting duties for Monday Night Countdown, the lead-in to Monday Night Football. The two shows will share a set this year.

ESPN has been doing more work from its studio in New York’s Seaport District. This fall, the network has announced that the two NFL countdown shows will be broadcast from the rooftop studio, with views for the Brooklyn Bridge in the background. It should be a pretty awesome backdrop for the programs.

The Sunday show has historically been broadcast from ESPN’s main studio in Bristol, Conn. On Mondays, ESPN has traveled to the Monday Night Football host sites. Given public health risks, it doesn’t make much sense for the show to travel, so it will stick around in New York.

Cool news: @sam_ponder and @SuzyKolber will host ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown & Monday Night Countdown shows from a new rooftop Seaport studio in NYC, overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge this season. Via @DerekVolner: https://t.co/0Hk3YlB693 pic.twitter.com/1m0rHoEXS3 — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 8, 2020

Sunday NFL Countdown brings back the same crew of analysts, while Monday NFL Countdown adds former MNF analyst Booger McFarland for the season. From ESPN’s Press Room release on the change for both shows:

ESPN’s premiere NFL pregame shows, Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET) and Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.), will originate from a new rooftop studio within the network’s New York Seaport District studios for the 2020 season, as both programs adjust locations in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. With views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn Heights and the East River as the backdrop, ESPN’s newest studio location is climate-controlled, allowing for programming to originate from this location throughout the football season. In addition to the network’s flagship NFL pregame shows, the NBA Countdown pregame show will emanate from the new studio space for the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN and NBA Finals on ABC.

This year’s Monday Night Football Week 1 doubleheader for ESPN features the New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by the Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans.

[ESPN Press Room]