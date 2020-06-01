According to a new report, ESPN NFL insider Josina Anderson’s time at the network is officially over after nearly nine years.

Anderson’s contract with the Worldwide Leader is set to expire this summer, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported back in February that the two sides were likely to part ways. This afternoon, Marchand broke the news of Anderson’s pending departure.

Anderson was named ESPN’s first female NFL insider in 2015. During her tenure, she broke news on a variety of league topics and scored notable sit-down interviews with Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr.

However, Anderson drew blowback in November for her reporting regarding the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph incident. which Marchand detailed today.

However, she ran into trouble at times with ESPN executives. After the Myles Garrett incident in which the Browns defensive lineman hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with Rudolph’s helmet, Anderson tweeted, “I would bet Myles Garrett will say he heard Mason Rudolph call him something egregious. Never seen Garrett act like that, ever.”

Anderson also had to apologize for a tweet which implied that Rudolph grabbed Garrett’s crotch during the altercation. She would admit her error publicly, saying she “misinterpreted one of the photos taken during the brawl.”

Mistakes need to be owned, and I will own mine here. With the benefit of additional angles, it's clear my tweet misinterpreted one of the photos taken during the brawl. That's my fault, I apologize. My goal is to always be completely accurate and fair. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 16, 2019

ESPN’s plan to replace Anderson will reportedly be a group effort, consisting of Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, Dianna Russini, Field Yates and Kimberley Martin.