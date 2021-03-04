ESPN Officially Announces Its New Host For The NFL Draft

On Thursday, ESPN confirmed a new host for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. Just a few months before his 25th anniversary with the sports media giant, Mike Greenberg will take over the lead in this year’s coverage.

Greenberg becomes the third ESPN NFL Draft host in the past three decades. The Get Up! lead will replace Trey Wingo, who left the company in late 2020.

“The NFL Draft is one of the most enjoyable and important events of the year, as over the course of three days the foundation of practically every team in the sport is reconstructed, while simultaneously the wildest dreams of all these young athletes and their families are coming true. It’s a thrill and an honor to get the chance to be part of it,” Greenberg wrote in an official ESPN press release.

Greenberg will be surrounded by a talented group of NFL analysts and insiders when ESPN begins its coverage of the event in late April. Booger McFarland, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Suzy Kolber, Chris Mortensen, and Adam Schefter are all expected to be involved. College GameDay host Rece Davis will lead a simultaneous broadcast on ABC, expected to focus more on the personal interest aspect of the draft.

The official announcement comes as no shock after New York Post sports media insider Andrew Marchand first broke the news in late February. The report was met with mixed reactions from sports fans who have grown accustomed to seeing Greenberg often on ESPN. The 53-year-old already hosts an afternoon radio show, in addition to being the face of the network’s flagship morning show.

However, Greenberg has already gotten some support from his co-workers. NFL reporter Dianna Russini was among the first to congratulate him on the new gig on Thursday.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29, and will run through Saturday, May 1. This year’s event will be held in Cleveland.