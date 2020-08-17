ESPN Officially Announces New ‘Monday Night Football’ Team

The 2020 NFL regular season is less than a month away. The Houston Texans will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 10. The first full Sunday is set for Sept. 13 and we’ll get two Monday night games on Sept. 14.

In anticipation of the new season, ESPN has officially announced its new Monday Night Football broadcasting team.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will call Monday Night Football games for ESPN during the 2020 season.

“Now official: ESPN’s new Monday Night Football Commentator Team – Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Congratulations to a great team. Lisa Salters and John Parry also return to MNF telecast,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter announced.

The team’s first Monday Night Football game will come on Monday, Sept. 14 at 10:10 p.m. E.T. The Denver Broncos will take on the Tennessee Titans on ESPN.

The first Monday Night Football game of the season will actually be called by Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit.

The college football broadcasters will make their NFL debut in the Pittsburgh Steelers at the New York Giants contest.

That game is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on ESPN.

The 2020 NFL regular season cannot get here quickly enough. Football is almost back.