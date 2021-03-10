ESPN Radio Analyst Escapes Injury After Wild On-Set Accident

Soccer journalist Carlos Orduz is fortunately okay after a terrifying accident on the set of ESPN Radio in Bogotá, Colombia.

At the beginning of his appearance, an unsuspecting Orduz was crushed by a falling piece of set equipment. His colleagues reacted with horror as this all unfolded.

As you can see in the video below, Orduz whacked his head on the desk at a high rate of speed.

Este accidente recién sucedió esta noche en el programa de los colegas de ESPN en Bogotá al aire. El fuerte golpe lo recibió el colega Carlos Orduz. Que no sea nada grave Dios mío bendito 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GBVzr7LojV — ALVARO HINCAPIE C. (@HINCAPIEDATOS) March 10, 2021

Thankfully, Orduz didn’t suffer any major injuries during the frightening ordeal. Last night, he posted a video on Twitter saying he “is fine.”

In a subsequent tweet, Orduz says a physical examination determined he only suffered a bruise and a blow to his nose, but no fractures.

A quienes me escribieron y me saludaron por el accidente de anoche, debo contarles que estoy bien, gracias a Dios después del chequeo médico, de los exámenes respectivos, se descartó cualquier tema, solo una magulladura y un golpe en la nariz (sin fractura). Saludos y gracias 👍 — Carlos Orduz (@orduzrubio) March 10, 2021

We’re very happy to hear Orduz is doing well. This entire situation could have ended much differently.