The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Radio Analyst Escapes Injury After Wild On-Set Accident

Soccer journalist Carlos Orduz is fortunately okay after a terrifying accident on the set of ESPN Radio in Bogotá, Colombia.

At the beginning of his appearance, an unsuspecting Orduz was crushed by a falling piece of set equipment. His colleagues reacted with horror as this all unfolded.

As you can see in the video below, Orduz whacked his head on the desk at a high rate of speed.

Thankfully, Orduz didn’t suffer any major injuries during the frightening ordeal. Last night, he posted a video on Twitter saying he “is fine.”

In a subsequent tweet, Orduz says a physical examination determined he only suffered a bruise and a blow to his nose, but no fractures.

We’re very happy to hear Orduz is doing well. This entire situation could have ended much differently.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.