ESPN Radio Has Reportedly Settled On A New Morning Lineup

ESPN Radio is making major changes to its morning lineup, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Golic and Wingo currently fills the network’s early-morning slate. But both Mike Golic’s and Trey Wingo’s contracts with ESPN expire at the end of this year. Both are expected to remain with the Worldwide Leader, but it appears the pair’s popular show will no longer fill the morning lineup.

It was reported earlier this month former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson had signed a deal with ESPN. He’ll serve as the new host of ESPN Radio’s national morning show. There was some speculation Golic and Wingo would remain co-hosts with Johnson serving as the show’s main host. But a new report suggests otherwise.

Johnson will be joined by college basketball analyst Jay Williams and SportsCenter host Zubin Mehenti, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The three will make-up ESPN Radio’s national morning show.

NEWS: ESPN is zeroing on Keyshawn Johnson being joined by Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti to replace Golic & Wingo as new national morning radio show, The Post has learned.https://t.co/fFgpnij9bC — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 6, 2020

At first glance, this seems like an odd lineup. Jay Williams’ expertise mostly comes in college basketball while Keyshawn Johnson is most familiar with the NFL. Perhaps Zubin Mehenti will help tie the show together given his overall sports knowledge.

Mike Golic’s future role with ESPN is unclear at the moment. ESPN doesn’t have any radio plans for the long-time employee, for now. Meanwhile, First Take‘s Max Kellerman will reportedly host his own afternoon radio show in coming months.

ESPN is hoping its new radio lineup will draw in a larger audience over the coming years.