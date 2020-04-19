ESPN Releases Hilarious Michael Scott ’30 For 30′ Trailer

ESPN’s much-hyped Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” debuts tonight. The company has been going all out promoting the film.

In addition to advertising for “The Last Dance,” ESPN created a hilarious fake 30 for 30 trailer for Michael Scott from “The Office.” The clip is based on the sitcom’s “Basketball” episode, which premiered 15 years ago tonight.

The phony preview features shots from the Dunder Mifflin pickup game that have become immortal since the episode was released. Scott, portrayed by Steve Carell, is the focal point of the trailer.

“What if I told you, the greatest Michael wasn’t Jordan?” says the tweet containing the video.

What if I told you, the greatest Michael wasn't Jordan? pic.twitter.com/JoYAb6OUjO — 30 for 30 (@30for30) April 19, 2020

The production quality and sincerity of the ad make you feel like you’re watching an actual preview for a 30 for 30 documentary. Excellent work by ESPN here.

You can watch the Dunder Mifflin basketball game, in its entirety, in the video below.

The first two episodes of ESPN’s “The Last Dance”, which chronicles the final season of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, will air tonight starting at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2.