Look: ESPN Releases Statement On Announcer's Home Fire

MIAMI, FL - MAY 17: ESPN Analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mike Breen, pose for a photograph before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Over the weekend, ESPN announcer Mike Breen lost his home in Long Island to a massive fire.

Breen's house caught fire on early Sunday morning. The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department arrived at the scene as fast as they could, but the property was already engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, no one was in the home when it caught fire.

On Thursday, ESPN issued a statement on this heartbreaking situation.

"Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance," ESPN's statement read. "We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

Breen, 61, is one of the best play-by-play announcers in the industry. He does excellent work for ESPN and MSG.

Basketball fans around the country are showing support to Breen and his family during this difficult time.

This situation remains under investigation.