ESPN Reportedly Blocked Fox Sports From Pursuing 1 Analyst

Fox Sports is eying one of ESPN's rising talents, but the Worldwide Leader isn't going to let him slip away.

Fox was wanting to give Woody a "huge" pay raise and pair him with Craig Carton for a new FS1 TV show. An official offer was never made, though.

"ESPN intends to keep NFL analyst Damien Woody after Fox Sports pursued him with a potentially huge raise," Marchand writes. "Fox planned to team Woody with Craig Carton on Carton’s forthcoming new Fox Sports 1 TV show, The Post has learned."

Woody has one more year on his contract with ESPN, which is how the network blocked Fox Sports' attempt.

From Woody's perspective, this is probably a disappointing development. A co-host on a new FS1 show would have been a big step in his fast-developing career. But ESPN wants him to stick around for the remainder of his contract, which is understandable.

Hopefully Woody gets a big pay raise, from either ESPN or Fox Sports, next year when his current contract expires.