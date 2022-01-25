ESPN Reportedly Considering Big Monday Night Football Hire

The Spun

The Monday Night Football crew for ESPN could look very different next season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, there’s a chance ESPN pursues Al Michaels as its next play-by-play broadcaster.

Michaels was the voice of Monday Night Football before eventually making his way over to NBC.

It’s worth noting that ESPN isn’t the only network interested in taking Michaels away from NBC. Amazon has interest in Michaels for its exclusive Thursday Night Football package.

As for ESPN’s pursuit of Michaels, it’s being reported that the network is pleased with the work Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick did this season.

It also helps that ESPN has the Manningcast for a number of games.

From the latest New York Post report:

ESPN is satisfied with its current No. 1 crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick Jr. and was ecstatic over the reception of the Manningcast alternative broadcast this season. The network doesn’t feel like it is imperative to go after Michaels, but it remains intrigued.

It’s safe to say ESPN has some options this offseason.

Would you want to see Al Michaels join ESPN?

