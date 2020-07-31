ESPN Reportedly Decides On “Monday Night Football” Broadcasting Team

ESPN has reportedly made a final decision on who will be in the booth for Monday Night Football when the 2020 NFL season kicks off.

After a failed experiment with Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore in the booth, the Worldwide Leader needed a new team. Following a months-long search, it looks like they’ve finally made a decision.

According to media insider James Miller, the MNF broadcast booth will consist of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. That trio will call the first game of the season.

However, for ESPN’s second “Monday Night Football” game of the night, a different crew will be on the call. ESPN’s No. 1 college football team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.

Miller noted the broadcasting team could change if the 2020 college football season is canceled or postponed until the spring. If the college football season isn’t played, it’s an easy decision for ESPN to move Herbstreit into the “MNF” broadcast booth.

He and Chris Fowler are arguably the best broadcasting team in the sport and would give fans a fresh look heading into the 2020 season for “Monday Night Football.”

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, first reported the potential of Herbstreit calling NFL games this fall.

It looks like he’ll call at least one game when the 2020 season kicks off in just a few weeks.