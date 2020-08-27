ESPN Reportedly Discussing New Role For Booger McFarland

ESPN is making some major changes to their Monday Night Football booth and Monday Night Countdown roster. As part of the shakeup, ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland is getting a new destination.

According to Bobby Burack of Outkick, McFarland is being moved to the Monday Night Countdown lineup. He will replace Louis Riddick, who is moving to the MNF booth with Steve Levy and Brian Griese.

Booger McFarland has been one of the most controversial members of the MNF booth for the past two seasons. His analysis has been widely panned by viewers and mocked on social media.

Among the biggest criticisms of his McFarland is his tendency to state the obvious. While it worked for John Madden, it doesn’t tend to work for most other analysts.

Sources say ESPN is discussing moving Booger McFarland to 'Monday Night Countdown' to replace Louis Riddick. Riddick is moving to the MNF booth with Steve Levy and Brian Griese. Story @Outkick coming. — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 27, 2020

Back in 2019, The Guardian pulled some cringe-worthy quotes from a Ravens-Rams game that point out how frustrating his commentary could be.

“Tess, in order for Lamar Jackson to win MVP, he will have to convince people he is more valuable than Patrick Mahomes.”

“If I’m the Rams, I’m gonna force Lamar to have the football. All you gotta do is tackle him!”

“A false start penalty on second-and-five might actually help the Rams.”

“The Rams, you know, have yellow uniforms.”

In an effort to save one of its top programs, ESPN decided to shake up the entire Monday Night Football roster. McFarland and Joe Tessitore are gone. Replacing them are the aforementioned Riddick, Levy and Griese.

It’s a new era for Monday Night Football. Hopefully it’s better than the old one.

It can hardly get much worse…