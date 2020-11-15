ESPN Reportedly Eliminating Vertical For 1 Non-Traditional Sport

ESPN has reportedly shuttered an editorial division of a non-traditional sport in the wake of company-wide layoffs made this year.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports announced earlier this month that hundreds of employees have been laid off as part of massive cuts made by ESPN.

Following the news of those layoffs, ESPN has reportedly decided to eliminate its eSports vertical. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

“We have made the difficult decision to cease operations for our dedicated daily esports editorial and content,” a spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We recognize esports as an opportunity to expand our audience, and we’ll continue to do so through coverage from the broader team for major events, breaking news and coverage.”

The Hollywood Reporter had some details on the decision:

Since the vertical launched in 2016 to cover the world of professional gaming, it has covered League of Legends and Call of Duty teams and hosted an Apex Legends competition under its event series EXP with well-known names such as Dr. Disrespect. Earlier this year, the company partnered with the NBA to broadcast an NBA 2K20 tournament. While the dedicated vertical will cease operations, coverage of breaking news from major esports events is expected to continue.

Esports grows more popular on social media by the day. It will be interesting to see how much growth there is in the market following the release of the new PlayStation and xBox consoles.