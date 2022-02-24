ESPN Reportedly Has Top Choice For ‘Monday Night Football’ Announcer

Earlier this week, a report fromAndrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that Troy Aikman is negotiating a deal with ESPN to join its “Monday Night Football” team.

Aikman will reportedly make “Tony Romo money,” or $90 million over the course of his five-year contract. Of course, with Aikman leaving FOX, that raises the question of what will happen to Joe Buck.

Well, Andrew Marchand has the latest on that as well. According to his latest report, ESPN is attempting to make a run at the play-by-play man.

Here’s more from the New York Post:

Meanwhile, Buck is atop ESPN’s list to pair with Aikman, according to sources. The two had been a team at Fox for more than two decades. Buck has one more year on his Fox contract and it does not want to lose him, especially with two Super Bowls in the next three years. Money talks, though, and although Fox pays Buck plenty — $11 million a year to be its top NFL and MLB play-by-player — ESPN could try to blow Fox out of the water.

If ESPN can’t pair Buck with Aikman, the Worldwide Leader reportedly plans to go after Al Michaels.

” If not, it is likely to turn its attention to Michaels, according to sources,” Marchand reported. “ESPN has known that Michaels wanted to work with Aikman and felt it needed to sign the right analyst to even really consider going after Michaels.”

Whether it lands Joe Buck or not, ESPN is swinging for the fences.