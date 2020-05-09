Over the past few months, ESPN made bold plays to land former star quarterback Tony Romo and Peyton Manning for its broadcast booth.

After fans criticized the network’s latest “Monday Night Football” broadcasting team, the Worldwide Leader went big-name hunting. Unfortunately, ESPN lost on both as Romo stayed with CBS and Manning decided to remain a free agent.

Despite missing out on the big name free agents on the market, ESPN made a final decision on their current team. Play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland reportedly won’t be back.

According to a report from Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, ESPN will move forward with a new team. Deitsch made it clear that both will remain with the company in prominent roles.

ESPN is going to have a new Monday Night Football booth. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return, via sources. The successors will be internal. No decision has been made yet. Both Tessitore and McFarland will remain in prominent roles at ESPN. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 9, 2020

Earlier this week, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported ESPN is considering four names currently employed by the network.

“At the top of the list are football analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky, “SportsCenter” anchor-turned announcer Steve Levy, and former punter and fast-rising media personality Pat McAfee,” he said in the report.

Fans have been clamoring for Louis Riddick to get the job for years. It looks like the Worldwide Leader might finally give him the chance.