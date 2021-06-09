ESPN Reportedly Makes Notable NHL Analyst Hire

Over the past few months, ESPN has been preparing for its new contract as one of the NHL’s largest distributors by adding to its broadcast teams.

In may, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported ESPN is adding former NHL players Ray Ferraro and Brian Boucher as primary analysts starting next season.

But the company wasn’t done just yet. On Wednesday afternoon, Marchand reported that ESPN is hiring former star goalie Kevin Weekes as part of its broadcast crew as well.

“The latest signing is Kevin Weekes to ESPN as a studio and game analyst, The Post has learned,” Marchand wrote. “Weekes, 46, is currently an analyst on NHL Network. The former goalie spent two seasons each with the Rangers and Devils and part of one season with the Islanders.”

NEWS: Kevin Weekes to ESPN, The Post has learned.https://t.co/iD4xfqZIwb — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 9, 2021

And yet, ESPN still wasn’t done.

Andrew Marchand reported the Worldwide Leader is adding New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban as a guest analyst for the playoffs.

Subban will serve as an ESPN NHL analyst throughout the playoffs. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 9, 2021

Subban is one of the most recognizable forces in the game of hockey right now. When he retires he’ll be No. 1 on most network’s list as a potential analyst.

Marchand previously reported that veteran broadcasters Steve Levy and Sean McDonough are in the running to be the top hockey play-by-play choice for the Worldwide Leader.

Bob Wischusen is also joining the network. Wischusen, who college football and hoops for ESPN and is the radio voice of the Jets, will take over the No. 2 team.

We’ll have more when it becomes available.