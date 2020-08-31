ESPN Reveals Its 2020 College Football Broadcasting Teams

The 2020 college football season will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen for a litany of reasons. One change that won’t be too hard to get used to though will be the ESPN broadcasting teams for the 2020 season.

On Monday, ESPN published a press release with all of the assigned broadcasting teams for the 2020 season. For nationally-televised Saturday Night Football games on ABC, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call.

In the ESPN Saturday Night Primetime booth will be Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Todd McShay. Joe Tessitore (fresh off his Monday Night Football gig), Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe will be on designated ABC and ESPN games.

One of the other notable teams is longtime ESPN Radio host Mike Golic pairing up with Dave Pasch. Golic has called various college football games for years, and is coming off a 22-year stint on radio that concluded this past summer.

All told, there are 21 teams working on a combined seven different networks to give us college football this year.

Obviously this year will be unlike any other perhaps ever. Hundreds of games have been canceled, with the Big Ten and Pac-12 being the most notable opt-outs.

It will take some getting used to, but after months of waiting, college football is just around the corner.

