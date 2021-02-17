ESPN Announces Contract News For NFL Analyst Ryan Clark

It looks like ESPN is keeping NFL analyst Ryan Clark around for the long haul. Clark has officially agreed to a new contract with the Worldwide Leader.

ESPN announced its multi-year contract extension with Clark earlier this morning. The former Pro Bowl safety has been with the network since 2015.

During that time, he’s appeared on numerous ESPN programs, including SportsCenter, NFL Live, Get Up!, First Take and others. He’ll continue to fill those roles moving forward.

“I’m excited to continue my career at ESPN,” Clark said. “This was my home even before I retired. Some of my colleagues are more family than co-workers. It’s a blessing to get more opportunities to sit with people I love and talk about the sports I love. Can’t wait until we can finally have a family reunion.”

Clark came to ESPN after completing a 13-year NFL playing career in 2014. He began his career with the New York Giants in 2002-03, but made his mark with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2006-13.

Clark also had stints with the Washington Redskins (2004-05, 2014).