ESPN Host Goes Off On Company’s Vaccine Mandate

Earlier this year, Disney—parent company of ESPN—announced a vaccine mandate for employees. Sage Steele, one of the most outspoken conservative front-facing employees at the sports network, has come out strong against the mandate, while confirming that she complied and has been vaccinated.

Steele appeared on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast and discussed her issues with the network. Steele claims that she did not want to receive the vaccine, but that she would have been let go due to the mandate, which hits on Sept. 30.

“I didn’t want to do it,” Steele said, when asked about the bandaid on her arm. “But I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30 to get it done or I’m out.

“…I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is, um, sick. And it’s scary to me in many ways. But I have a job, a job that I love, and frankly, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, a global company…but it was actually emotional.”

Sage Steele says ESPN’s vaccine mandate is ‘sick’ and ‘scary to me in many ways’ https://t.co/3nwNx1r1MC pic.twitter.com/JIYZZJkXqB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

Sage Steele joined ESPN in 2007, as host of the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter. She’s gone on to host NBA Countdown, as well as the Miss America pageant for ESPN’s sister network ABC.

She may not be happy with the vaccine mandate, but they’ve proven pretty effective across the country, at big companies like Disney that are moving in that direction. Her decision to ultimately go through with getting the shot(s) are another positive data point there.

[Uncut With Jay Cutler via Awful Announcing]