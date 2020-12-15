ESPN Will Have A New SportsCenter Lineup In January

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN announced a series of changes to its SportsCenter lineup in the coming months.

The two most notable changes will be between Elle Duncan and Sage Steele. Duncan left for maternity leave earlier this month, leaving a gap in the coverage for the Worldwide Leader.

Sage Steele will help fill that void somewhat, moving to the noon edition of SportsCenter. Meanwhile, when Duncan returns from maternity leave, she will take over the 6:00 p.m. ET SportsCenter with Kevin Negandhi.

Here’s the full slate, via ESPN:

7 a.m.

Hannah Storm and Jay Harris (Sunday-Monday)

David Lloyd and Toni Collins (Tuesday-Wednesday)

Nicole Briscoe and Randy Scott (Thursday-Saturday)

Noon

Matt Barrie and Sage Steele (Monday-Thursday)

Hannah Storm and Jay Harris (Friday)

6 p.m.

Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan (Monday-Friday)

11 p.m.

John Anderson, John Buccigross, Michael Eaves and Kenny Mayne

Midnight (Washington, D.C.)

Scott Van Pelt

1 a.m. (Los Angeles)

Neil Everett and Stan Verrett

Other featured anchors: Ashley Brewer, Linda Cohn, Nabil Karim, Steve Levy, Karl Ravech and Ryan Smith.

ESPN EVP Norby Williamson addressed the changes. He noted that the company wanted to open “opportunities” for various anchors to experience a new time slots.

“We have a very talented and diverse set of voices on SportsCenter and a deep lineup of quality individuals who make up the team,” said Williamson. “As we turn the page to 2021, we’re doing what we have always done – providing new opportunities for some anchors to experience different shows and pairings while offering continuity and familiarity to our viewers with other editions.”

The full release can be seen here.