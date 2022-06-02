ESPN Will Make Sports Television History Thursday Night

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: ESPN NBA Commentators Mark Jackson and Mike Breen seen prior to a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

On Thursday night, ESPN will make sports TV history with its broadcast for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Front Office Sports has reported that Thursday's coverage will mark the first all-Black broadcast team for the Finals. Mark Jones will be the play-by-play announcer, Mark Jackson will be the lead analyst, and Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter.

ESPN had to make a few adjustments to its broadcast team for the Finals due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Adrian Wojnarowski are all on the bench because they tested positive.

Jones has been covering for Breen since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

As for Jackson, he's in the same role. The only difference now is that he doesn't have his sidekick in Van Gundy next to him.

It's unclear when Breen and Van Gundy will return. At this rate, they might have to miss Game 2 as well.

Until an update is provided, NBA fans can expect Jackson, Jones and Salters to run the show.

Game 1 will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.