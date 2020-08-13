ESPN’s Chris Fowler Sends Heartwarming Message To Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit has been one of the main voices of college football for years, and on Wednesday, the ESPN analyst was rewarded for his incredible work as a broadcaster.

Herbstreit won ‘Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst’ during the 2020 Sports Emmys. It’s his fifth time winning this award, which makes him the most-honored ESPN commentator in history.

The original record was held by Dick Schaap, but that distinction now belongs to Herbstreit. In addition to taking home this year’s award, he also won in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2019.

Following the announcement that Herbstreit won again, ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler sent his best wishes to his colleague on social media.

“Congrats bud! 100% deserved! You’re the best and I’m so proud to have spent 25 seasons of CFB together,” Fowler wrote on Twitter.

Congats bud! 100% deserved! You’re the best and I’m so proud to have spent 25 seasons of CFB together. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) August 13, 2020

Fowler and Herbstreit have formed one of the best broadcasting duos in sports. Hopefully, we’ll hear them call college football games together this fall.

Herbstreit also had an important message to share regarding his success, saying “I am so lucky to do what I love. Covering CFB. My family, great teammates and friends make every day special and my dreams possible. It is never lost on me. I can’t thank you all enough!”

The support keeps pouring in for Herbstreit, who is clearly a beloved figure in the broadcasting industry. Let’s see if he can add yet another award to his resume in 2021.