ESPN’s Harry Lyles Releases Statement On DUI Arrest

ESPN reporter Harry Lyles Jr. won’t be appearing on College GameDay tomorrow following his arrest for a DUI in Los Angeles.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Lyles apologized for his actions in a statement. He pledged to cooperate with the authorities in an effort to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“I deeply regret what occurred and take full responsibility for my actions,” Lyles said. “I have and will continue to fully cooperate with authorities and look forward to resolving this expeditiously.”

The LAPD has already confirmed that it was Lyles behind the wheel of the car. He reportedly rear-ended their vehicle and was found to have a BAC that was triple the legal limit.

in response to today’s news. i’m truly sorry pic.twitter.com/MkjqomNnEJ — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) October 29, 2021

It remains to be seen if Harry Lyles Jr. will be further punished by ESPN for his conduct. The Worldwide Leader in Sports has dealt bigger punishments for less.

Other than pulling Lyles from this weekend’s programming, ESPN has pledged to investigate on their own.

“We are aware of the situation and are addressing the matter directly,” ESPN said in a statement.

Harry Lyles Jr. has risen through the ranks at ESPN as a writer, reporter and social media personality on their various platforms.

This incident is likely going to be a major setback for Lyles’ career. At the very least, a lot of trust between him and his bosses may go by the wayside.