ESPN’s Maria Taylor Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Emotional Message

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit had a very emotional message on Saturday’s College GameDay, and the reaction is very positive.

During a discussion of racial injustice, Herbstreit broke down into tears addressing how polarizing and dangerous things have become. It was a powerful moment that resonated with a ton of people from all walks of life.

On Sunday, Maria Taylor appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and gave her reaction to Herbstreit’s emotional message. The ESPN analyst praised Herbstreit for having the courage to show emotion. Taylor chalked it up to Herbstreit truly caring about the cause of racial justice.

“I have been working with Kirk for the last three years and so I knew that he’s a genuine person,” Taylor said. “He was responding to a roundtable we did… and the stories that [the players] told him made him upset.”

Taylor recalled one story where a player said he wore Texas football gear out in public so that police were less likely to pull him over or worse.

.@ESPN football analyst @KirkHerbstreit was emotional during a discussion of racial injustice during Saturday’s ‘College Game Day’ show and his co-panelist @MariaTaylor joins @GMA to discuss. https://t.co/amcstFJNLH pic.twitter.com/KMCTiSAcAi — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 6, 2020

ESPN and nearly all of its college football broadcasting staff have come out in support of Black Lives Matter and the overall protests for racial justice.

Even though college football games are now back, the protests have not stopped – nor are they expected to.

As the season goes on, we can expect many more incredible stories and moments from ESPN’s staff as they continue to speak out for racial justice.