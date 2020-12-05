ESPN’s Matthew Berry Announces He’ll Miss Sunday’s Show

Few media personalities are as well respected and liked as ESPN’s Matthew Berry. As a fantasy football analyst, he’s carved out a unique role on television in an ever-growing aspect of sports. In 2020, he continues to provide fans around the world with up-to-date news and advice for their fantasy teams.

Unfortunately, Berry shared some upsetting news on Saturday night.

The ESPN analyst tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and will miss this Sunday’s “Fantasy Football Now” episode. Berry told fans on Twitter that he is experiencing minor symptoms and is isolating at his home. Thankfully, the prognosis seems mostly positive.

He released a statement on Twitter, acknowledging that he won’t be on ESPN during his normal Sunday time slot.

“Early this week, I tested positive for COVID. I am experiencing minor symptoms & continue to isolate at home while I recover. I consider myself extremely fortunate. I won’t be on #FFNow tomorrow but I look forward to returning to my normal schedule soon. Love you all,” Berry tweeted.

Not seeing Berry on ESPN on Sunday morning will definitely be jarring. As a fantasy football analyst he’s become a staple on T.V. for the last few years, establishing himself as a go-to voice on the widely played game. ESPN’s fantasy show, “Fantasy Football Now” has emerged as a must-watch for fantasy-lovers of all levels. Berry pairs alongside other analysts to break down various NFL players and how well they stack up going into each weekend of football.

A few other media personalities wished Berry well after the news came out.

The Spun wishes Berry a speedy and full recovery and hopes to see him back on ESPN as soon as possible.