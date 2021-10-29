ESPN Analyst Mina Kimes’ Halloween Costume Is Going Viral

With Halloween just two days away, ESPN’s Mina Kimes has revealed her costume on social media. She has decided to dress up as American gymnast Sunisa Lee.

Lee rose to stardom this past summer due to her performance for Team USA Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. Her best moment came during the all-around final, as she hit all four of her routines en route to a gold medal.

In addition to winning a gold medal in the all-around final, Lee claimed a silver medal in the team final and a bronze medal in the uneven bars final.

Kimes posted a picture of her Halloween costume on Twitter with this caption: “I want to be Sunisa Lee when I grow up.”

Here are the side-by-side photos Kimes shared on her Twitter account:

I want to be @sunisalee_ when I grow up 🥰🥇💪 pic.twitter.com/LkC6ZKJE7o — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 29, 2021

Judging by the responses to Kimes’ tweet, her Halloween costume this year is a huge hit.

“Obsessed with this,” Remi Monaghan of KTEN News tweeted.

“This is so sweet,” ESPN’s Elle Duncan responded.

“This is awesome,” Fox Sports’ Joy Taylor said.

It’s safe to say Kimes’ costume is a fan favorite. Lee has not yet shared her thoughts on Kimes’ outfit choice for Halloween, but we’d image she’s flattered by it.