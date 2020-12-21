ESPN’s Monday Night Broadcast Will Include Some Special Guests

The ESPN crew is getting ready for their second-to-last Monday Night Football broadcast of the season. But there will be some special guests on set courtesy of their parent company, Disney.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, The Muppets will be a part of the Monday Night Football broadcast. Per the report, about 95-percent of the broadcast will be normal, but the iconic Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will take part in the open.

Other iconic Muppets characters will be making an appearance as well. Marchand was delighted to find that Statler & Waldorf will be contributing too.

No doubt the ensemble cast of puppets can give us all a great show ahead of a big game. Perhaps Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzy Bear, Gonzo and the Swedish Chef will give their picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals game.

The Muppets will be part of ESPN's MNF broadcast tonight. – 95 percent of the broadcast will be normal.

– Kermit and Miss Piggy will be part of the open of the broadcast

– There will be other Muppets, including my favorites, Statler & Waldorf I'm sure you all will love it. 🙂 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 21, 2020

The brainchild of Hollywood legend Jim Henson, The Muppets have entertained people of all ages for the better part of 60 years. They’ve been featured in tons of beloved films and television shows.

The Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island are ranked among of the greatest film adaptations of all-time.

Disney acquired The Muppets property from The Jim Henson Company in 2004. In the 16 years since they got it, Disney has released multiple new films and television series with their characters.

We’re all looking forward to what the colorful cast of characters has in store for us tonight.