ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Appears To Fire Back At Coworker

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith has received a lot of backlash over the past week for defending Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Even one of his colleagues liked a negative tweet about him.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones liked a tweet that referred to Smith as a "c---."

Jones eventually unliked the tweet. However, screenshots live forever.

Without mentioning Jones by name, Smith fired back at him while on his "Know Mercy" podcast.

"One can only be called a sellout and a c--- and all of this other stuff but so much before you feel compelled to respond. Particularly when you’re a Black man," Smith said, via Awful Announcing.

Smith wasn't done ranting about being called a sellout.

"Y’all wanna attack everybody. Why don’t we listen to one another? I’m not friends with Candace Owens, I never met her a day in my life," he added. "But if you disagree with something she said, tell us what it is and why rather than saying ‘She a sellout!’ That’s easy, why? Let’s educate ourselves. Why would you think that? Why? Argue her facts."