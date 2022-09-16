Everyone Is Making The Same Joke About Tonight's Broadcast

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the Armed Forces present several flags on the field for the national anthem presentation prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Tonight is Amazon Prime's inaugural NFL regular season broadcast, which has understandably caused some confusion.

The game is not being shown on any standard cable channel. In order to watch, you have to stream on Amazon Prime Video or have access to it on DIRECTV.

Unsurprisingly, there are a ton of people unsure how to watch the Chiefs take on the Chargers. There are also plenty of jokes flying around Twitter about dads, moms and grandparents being unable to find the game.

Take a look.

Anyone who was unprepared for tonight's broadcast has no excuses moving forward.

Every single one of these Thursday night games will be on Prime moving forward.