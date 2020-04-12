Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About ESPN’s HORSE Broadcast

Right now, ESPN is airing a live H-O-R-S-E competition featuring current Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and former NBA star Chauncey Billups. It is the first of tonight’s H-O-R-S-E matchups featuring current and retired NBA and WNBA hoopers.

This opening match is not going great, to say the least. Obviously, the two competitors are playing remotely due to social distancing, so they are on their own court and have to film their own shots.

As it turns out, both guys are playing outside. To say the production quality is poor would be an understatement.

The action is being filmed on smartphones and it’s so shaky and blurry, it almost looks like it is underwater. The amateur camera work has led to everyone making the same joke on social media.

The product is being compared to “The Blair Witch Project,” the famous 1999 horror movie that was filmed with a “found footage technique.”

fully expecting Blair Witch to come out of the bushes and check up — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 12, 2020

ESPN couldn’t afford shipping actual cameras or microphones to these guys?

I feel like I’m watching Blair Witch Project HORSE. — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) April 12, 2020

I think Trae Young is being filmed by the guys who did the Blair Witch Project 🤢 — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) April 12, 2020

The Blair Witch Project (2020) pic.twitter.com/YAFo9C1VZh — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) April 12, 2020

"Horse" challenge shot on "Blair Witch cameras, but with color." — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) April 12, 2020

We commend these guys for trying to provide live sport for us at this time, but this isn’t off to a good start.

Hopefully the other H-O-R-S-E matchups are a little more entertaining.