Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About ESPN’s HORSE Broadcast

Trae Young playing for the Atlanta Hawks.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 28: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on November 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Right now, ESPN is airing a live H-O-R-S-E competition featuring current Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and former NBA star Chauncey Billups. It is the first of tonight’s H-O-R-S-E matchups featuring current and retired NBA and WNBA hoopers.

This opening match is not going great, to say the least. Obviously, the two competitors are playing remotely due to social distancing, so they are on their own court and have to film their own shots.

As it turns out, both guys are playing outside. To say the production quality is poor would be an understatement.

The action is being filmed on smartphones and it’s so shaky and blurry, it almost looks like it is underwater. The amateur camera work has led to everyone making the same joke on social media.

The product is being compared to “The Blair Witch Project,” the famous 1999 horror movie that was filmed with a “found footage technique.”

We commend these guys for trying to provide live sport for us at this time, but this isn’t off to a good start.

Hopefully the other H-O-R-S-E matchups are a little more entertaining.

